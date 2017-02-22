Uganda: Stanchart Names Albert Saltson As Uganda CEO

Kampala — The second largest bank in Uganda, Standard Chartered Bank, has completed the shakeup of its top management.

The four and half year tenure of Mr Herman Kasekende as the managing director and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank has come to an end.

Yesterday, Mr Robin Kibuka, the chairman Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, confirmed that Ghanian national, Mr Albert Saltson, had been appointed the managing director and CEO.

Mr Kasekende will be joining Standard Chartered Bank Zambia as CEO and managing director.

Mr Saltson has been part of the Standard Chartered Bank Group for the last 25 years and prior to his appointment, had been the CEO Standard Chartered Bank Zambia.

"Albert brings a wealth of skills and knowledge in credit risk, valuation, business analysis, operations management, programme management, contract negotiations, operation risk management, investment banking, retail management and trade finance, among other areas," Mr Robin Kibuuka, told reporters on Tuesday. He had stints in Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has assets of about Shs3.3 trillion and in 2015, it made an after tax profit of Shs28 billion.

Mr Saltson said he was joining a subsidiary that was "well capitalized and had the potential to serve its clientele better." "We will also look at digital space and ensure that manual spaces are more automated to make it more convenient for clients," Mr Saltson says.

His tenure at Standard Chartered Bank Zambia has been only for one and half years before the move to Uganda.

Mr Kasekende was the first Ugandan CEO at the bank in its more than 100-year history in Uganda.

According to Mr Kibuka, Mr Kasekende has been able to turn around the bank in a tough economic environment.

He is also credited with reducing the gender gap in the bank with the ratio of Women to Men being 53:47. In leadership positions, women are at a level of 43 per cent.