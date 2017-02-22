Uganda: Improved Access to Financial Services Is Vital for Economic Development

opinion

Access to financial services is one of the keys to alleviating poverty and achieving sustainable economic growth in Uganda. So the sector needs to be developed such that more Ugandans can be included in the formal financial system.

By increasing access to financial services for the poor segments of society, the financial sector can play an important role in alleviating poverty. To achieve sustainable economic growth in this, the focus should be on the whole range of economic activities, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and farmers. SMEs are important drivers to a country's economic development. They have the ability to create goods, innovations and employment.

Therefore, the creation of a financial system, which can provide professional and sustainable access to financial services for all economic activity in the country, is key to economic development and growth. The financial sector in developing countries consists of three sub-sectors: the formal, semi-formal and informal sector.

Currently, Uganda has 24 banks, four credit institutions, five microfinance depository institutions, 1,900 Saccos, Public Pension Fund, Social Security Fund, 60 private retirement benefits schemes and seven mobile money providers. It is important to not that access to finance is key to development and growth Poor people need financial services for the same reasons as everyone else - to save small amounts of money in a secure manner, to invest in their home or business, to meet large expenditures, to insure against risk and to transfer money. It is a mistaken belief that poor people do not or cannot save money. In fact, poor people throughout the world and across many cultures and economies save in many ways and for a variety of purposes.

According to the World Bank, access to financial services enables individuals, households, and businesses to efficiently balance income and expenses over time, to manage shocks, and to invest in the development of their human and physical capital. Most critically, efficient intermediation encourages savers, eases access to credit for borrowers and lowers the costs of credit, which in turn reduces the overall transaction costs for enterprises, making them more competitive.

"Therefore, a well-functioning financial system encourages the emergence of new businesses, supports the growth of existing businesses, and ensures business sustainability. Similarly, a well-functioning financial system will encourage households to save and to engage in income generating activities in the form of investments, hence smoothing consumption and accelerating poverty reduction," says the Mr Mukuru is a PhD fellow and Member of the SPEED initiative - Makerere University School of Public Health.World Bank.

The World Bank says successful emerging countries that have achieved rapid, equitable economic growth have been characterised by their ability to develop deep financial systems that effectively mobilise savings and intermediate resources to productive activities.

Uganda's financial system has emerged in the context of a broader set of market-oriented policy reforms that involved liberalisation of the financial sector in the1990s.

These reforms were aimed at improving efficiency and to enable the emergence of institutions to provide a broader range of financial services, to a broader proportion of the population. In terms of inclusion, the World Bank explains that the development of nonbank deposit-taking financial institutions, such as credit institutions and microfinance deposit-taking institutions has been significant, because these institutions generally have a wider geographical scope and are more orientated to serving low-income clients. However, the most impact on access to financial services has been through mobile money which was introduced in March 2009.

The World Bank eighth edition on Uganda Economic update released on February 7 shows that at present, slightly more than half (52 per cent) of Uganda's adult population has access to an account at a formal financial institution that enables them to engage in at least a limited range of transactions.

The World Bank says this is a significant increase from the figure of 28 per cent recorded in 2009, with most of the improvement coming from an increase in the use of mobile money services. Thus, a large proportion of households, SMEs, and agricultural producers still have only limited access to credit, savings, payment, and insurance products from the formal financial system.

Almost half of those people who hold accounts with formal financial institutions do so with a bank, with 28 per cent of the adult population holding such an account. While this is a significant increase from the figure of 21 per cent recorded in 2011, it shows that a large proportion of the population is still left out of the banking system, leaving Uganda behind many regional and global peers.

With more than seven million active users in 2016, the financial service most commonly used by Ugandans was mobile money, with the increase resulting from the widespread embrace of new technologies by consumers, who have been attracted by the potential of this service to effect financial transactions easily.

However, the World Bank says despite the increase in the level of access to financial services, only a very small proportion of Ugandan businesses and households have access to a bank loan and/or a line of credit.

The World Bank report reveals: "The overall domestic credit to GDP ratio in Uganda has stood at the average level of 15 per cent of GDP over the past decade, far lower than the figures recorded by regional neighbours such as South Africa and Kenya, and lower still when compared to comparators in other regions, including countries in Europe, Central Asia, East Asia and the Pacific."

Ms Birungi Mugisha is a journalist.