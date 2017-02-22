Uganda: Using Pawn Broking (Rahn) to Structure Islamic Personal Financing

This contract is used by Islamic banks to provide their customers with small cash that is suitable for micro-credit initiatives including: Marriage, medication, school fees, and pilgrimage (hajji), among others.

However, the contract is not suitable for financing huge projects such as acquiring a home, vehicle, business ventures, and so on.

Normally, the asset pledged as Rahn is one with ready market and whose market value can be objectively ascertained. For security purposes, the loaned amount is typically a percentage lower than the market value of the pledged asset although sometimes creditworthiness of the customer would influence the margin of financing.

Under this structure, the customer pledges a valuable item to the bank as security (Rahn) to be granted an interest-free loan. The bank accepts to keep safe custody of the security under a wadi'ah yad amanah (trust safe custody) contract. The bank earns income from the fees (Ujra) charged for safekeeping the pledged asset (that is, storage fee for physical space, security, and insurance).

Process

The customer approaches the bank with a valuable item to pledge as security for a credit. Under the credit contract, the bank cannot charge anything in excess of the credit, as it will be interest (riba) earned on money.

The bank accepts the pledged asset and thus grants the customer an interest-free credit. The bank does not use the pledged asset, as the case in wadi'ah savings account.

The customer pays custody fees to the bank for safety of the asset. These fees should not be construed as interest (riba) because they are legitimately charged in lieu of the services (custodianship) rendered by the bank.

After the end of the period, the customer pays back the interest-free debt (without any excess) to the bank.

What next

After accomplishment of the interest-free debt, the pledged asset is returned to the customer.

If the customer fails to pay the interest-free debt, the pledged asset is sold to settle the outstanding debt and any surplus is returned to the customer.

Dr Lujja Sulaiman, Tropical Bank Limited

Article is sponsored by Tropical Bank to help understand Islamic Banking.