21 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Former State Minister Evode Imena Gets Bail

By Rodrigue Rwirahira

Nyarugenge Intermediate Court yesterday granted bail to Evode Imena, the former State Minister for Mining, who is charged with using fraudulent means in issuing a mining permit.

The court dismissed submissions by prosecution alluding to the direct involvement of the ex-minister in the shoddy mining deal.

Prosecution had argued last week that Imena abused his office by colluding in the creation of a mining company, whose owners were spouses to his subordinates; Francis Kayumba and Joseph Kagabo, also suspects in the case.

The presiding judge ruled that since prosecution could not substantiate how the former minister abused his authority, he could not be directly implicated.

The judge stated that Imena's approval of the mining company in question had followed required procedures and that (the then minister) was not aware of bad intentions behind its creation.

The prosecution had earlier argued that the company was favored over another company by the name of Nyaruguru Agro Mining Company, during the bidding process for a mining concession, and that the same concession was later sold for $20,000 (approx. Rwf 16,5 million), and proceeds split between shareholders.

Imena had in his defence denied the charges and rejected the suggestion that he was aware of the illegal dealings that resulted into the creation of the company in question.

On the other hand, the judge maintained that the other suspects (Francis Kayumba and Joseph Kagabo), former employees of the now defunct Rwanda Natural Resource Authority, faced serious charges and could not qualify for bail.

Both were remanded for 30 days to allow for more investigations before the case can begin in substance.

