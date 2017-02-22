Uganda: Leaders Accuse NMS of Distributing Empty Drug Boxes

Moroto — Leaders and medical personnel in Karamoja region have accused National Medical Stores (NMS) of alleged distribution of empty drug boxes to health centres in the region.

The leaders raised the concern during a one-day HIV/Aids meeting organised by Baylor Uganda, a child focused and family centred HIV/Aids NGO, held at Soroti Hotel last week.

Mr Jimmy Ocero, the Abim District chairperson faulted NMS for allegedly delivering empty boxes of drugs to Abim District hospital even as people living with HIV/Aids complained about the late delivery of Anti-Retroviral drugs and antibiotics.

"Last year, NMS delivered empty boxes of drugs and when we asked the drivers, they said they didn't know the door of the truck had been opened," said Mr Ocero.

Mr Mpimbaza Hashaka, the Resident District Commissioner of Abim confirmed the incident and said he ordered for the arrest of the truck drivers who were later released on police bond.

However, when contacted, Mr Dan Kimosho, the NMS publicist said he was not aware of such incidences saying the district officials should formally write to NMS.