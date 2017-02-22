21 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Paramedics Save One-Day-Old Baby in Witbank

Paramedics on Tuesday saved a one-day old baby found in the rain next to the Puma Stadium in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

A security guard found the baby in the field near the stadium's main entrance at 17:25 and paramedics were called, ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said in a statement.

The baby girl had hypothermia. She had likely been in the rain for two to three hours.

Paramedics immediately changed her into dry clothes and took her to Emalahleni Private Hospital.

Dormehl said that it was believed the baby was born in a hospital, but no form of identification had been left with her. Police would be notified.

