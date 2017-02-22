South Africa: Happy Socks, Toilet Paper, Booze, and More Booze - MPs Declare (Almost) Everything

Nothing is too big or small for Members of Parliament to declare.

From DA leader Mmusi Maimane's happy socks and the gift of a bow and arrow, to a R4 999 bottle of whisky given to Deputy Defence Minister Kebby Maphatsoe by the Korean Embassy - everything was laid out on the table.

Booze once again was a popular choice of gift for MPs in 2016, with bottles ranging from R300 wines to a 30-year-old whisky.

Parliament released its register of members' interest for 2016, where MPs declared their land, trips, gifts and shares.

The declarations went from the mundane to the bizarre, with some members declaring haircuts, a fitbit, vegetables, gospel CDs, soccer tickets, and even toilet paper in the case of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Alpha, a Christian Mission Organisation, was very generous to Maimane, who last year got into trouble over electoral sponsorships, and gave him a gift of R25 000 in cash.

The DA leader also received a bow and arrow worth R200, three pairs of happy socks delivered on a monthly basis for six months, bourbon worth R250, and a R10 000 painting donated by artist Helen Kapp.

The snappy dresser also received a Fabiani suit, shirt and tie from Fabian, and a notepad holder worth R1 800.

No land

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had no land, no directorships or partnerships to declare, and no sponsorships to speak of.

All she had to declare were "ordinary shares", two trusts and endless gifts, including flops, scarfs, books, sculptures, gospel CDs, champagne, Chinese tea bottles, serviettes and table cloths.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana received R4 000 worth of wines, and a pen worth R11 000.

Maphatsoe also received two shields from Pakistan, a R120 Parker pen, and binoculars worth R450 from OTT armoured vehicles.

On his R4 999 bottle of whisky from the Korean Embassy, Maphatsoe said he had been granted permission by the president to keep the gift.

Bath essentials, a decorated ostrich egg, a miniature tea set, champagne, wine, and more booze were declared by Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, who also included a shawl, brooch, blanket, and a cookbook on her list of gifts.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe's gifts included a glass horn, a box of chocolates, wine, flights, and accommodation for an Australian tour.

Little to disclose

EFF leader Julius Malema also had little to disclose.

He had no gifts, land, travel, sponsorships, benefits, contracts or pension to speak of.

He declared shares and trusts from Kopano Charity trust, Ratanang Family trust, Mazimbu Investment trust and Munshedzi family trust.

