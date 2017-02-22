22 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Skipper Calls for Total Commitment Ahead of Busy Fixture

By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports' skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye has urged his teammates to ensure total commitment ahead of a busy fixture in the national league and CAF Confederation Cup.

Last week, Rayon Sports advanced to the first round of CAF Confederation Cup after knocking out South Sudan's El Wau Salaam on a 6-0 aggregate score. They will face Onze Creatures of Mali which Bakame believes has made the task ahead of them very demanding, hence necessitating total focus from each of the players.

On the other hand, the reigning Peace Cup champions are currently neck-and-neck in the race with defending champions APR for this year's league title. Rayon are leading with 36 points ahead of APR, with 34 points.

"We were excited by last weekend's result but we need to be more focused ahead of the upcoming busy and crucial fixtures. We need to put a balance on all competitions and stay calm. We are happy to be in this position at this stage of the season," Bakame told Times Sport

Djuma Masudi's side will visit archrivals and contenders Police this Saturday as they seek a win to maintain their lead in the national league. The Amavubi first choice stopper noted that it will require each player's commitment if they are to perform well in the league and Confederation Cup before beginning their Peace Cup title defence at the end of the season.

In the Confederation Cup, Rayon Sports will play the first leg away to Onze Creatures on the weekend of March 10-12 before the second leg the following weekend in Kigali.

