Photo: The Nation Media Group

The Namanga Border post. Workers without valid work permits have been expelled by the Tanzanian government.

Tanzania on Tuesday gave a one month ultimatum to foreign employees, employers and employment agents to verify work and residence documents.

The Labour Commissioner said the government had established that some employers and employment agents have been giving jobs to foreigners without adhering to the stipulated procedures.

A public notice issued by the Labour Commissioner said foreigners, employers and employment agents have been engaging in the malpractice, either intentionally or out of ignorance. The notice further warned that that constituted a violation of the Non-Citizen (Employment Regulations) Act No. 1/2015.

Work permits

"We therefore call upon all non-citizens to submit their work permits to the nearest Labour offices for verification within 30 days from the first date of this notice," Labour Commissioner said.

The government said it will conduct a countrywide labour inspection specifically aimed at ensuring that all non-citizen employees possess valid work permits.

"Therefore, I am inviting employers and non-citizen employees working in the country to take part in this important exercise in order to avoid unnecessary inconveniences in future," reads the public notice.

The government's announcement comes a week after Immigration officers seized and detained 25 Indian nationals working with Quality Group, allegedly for living and engaging in employment in the country without the requisite permits.