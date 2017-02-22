Tanzania: 'Sweet Talk of Bitter Sugar Shortage'

Morogoro — A planned sugar plant -- joint project of two public pension funds PPF and NSSF - is billed to significantly offset demand and eventually lower prices of the sweetener when production peaks at an annual 200,000 tons.

Available data, whose credibility Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa cast serious doubts in Mbulu on Monday, shows that current consumption today stands at 420,000 tonnes per annum, in additional to 250,000 tonnes of imported industrial sugar.

The premier's reservations were based on the fact that neighbouring Kenya with a population of 44 million people consumes 800,000 tonnes of sugar per year while Tanzania, with a population of roughly 50 million people consumes just a half of her neighbours' share.

Speaking at Mkulazi area in Morogoro recently, PPF Director General, Mr William Erio, said the two social security schemes formed the economic alliance to 'walk the talk' on the government's agenda for industrialization to a middle-income economy.

The PPF chief executive made the clarifications after a presentation was made on the Mkulazi Holding Company Limited to members of Morogoro's Regional Consultative Council (RCC) chaired by Regional Commissioner Stephen Kebwe, which was also attended by legislators from the region.

He also noted that the Mkulazi Holdings Limited would seek to support farmers to engage in sunflower farming, noting there were plans to establish a processing plant in the area -- by Turkish investors - as well.

Mr Erio explained that the managements of the two schemes had formed a jointcompany, Mkulazi Holdings Limited, to invest in a sugar factory and sugarcane plantations at Mkulazi Ward, Ngerengere Division in the region.

Covering an area of over 63,000 hectares in a formerly government-owned farm, the Mkulazi plant will have installed capacity to produce 200,000 tonnes of sugar and create 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.