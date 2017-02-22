Tanzania: We'll Pay Up All Debts - PM

Mbulu — The government has paid out 50bn/- in outstanding arrears owed to teachers and other public servants across the country.

Meantime, two critical road links are up for upgrading to tarmac level to effectively connect five regions of Arusha, Singida, Simiyu, Shinyanga and Manyara once completed. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa made these revelations on Monday during his meeting with councillors and public servants at the Haydom hospital in Mbulu district, Manyara region.

The premier said the government had the interest of the public, and that it put great value to its civil servants; already, it's paying out outstanding arrears amounting to 29bn/- owed to 63,000 teachers, as another 21bn/- was being paid out to other cadres of public servants.

He noted that the government had since introduced the electronic 'Lawson' salary system which has facilitated initiating better control measures over any accumulation of such arrears within the public sector.

Premier Majaliwa noted further that the electronic salary system currently in use for both central and local government officers had since helped safeguard, transfer and reconcile datDaily News Reporter in a on public servants much more efficiently -- from the time of their employment to when they are due for promotion and, or, retire.

Mr Majaliwa who is in the region for a six-day working tour said the councillors were responsible for overseeing revenue collection in their respective councils, urging heads of departments to provide them with updated reports.

He noted that the government appreciated the contribution of public officials, especially those at the grassroots levels, saying: "That's why I always schedule to meet with public officers in my working tours ... so as to remind them of the government's position as well as their own responsibilities in serving the public."

"I am here to call upon everyone to work hard ... President Magufuli wants public servants to serve Tanzanians without discrimination ... do not discriminate (against anyone) just because a person does not have money, or on their political ideologies or colour of their skin," he warned. He added, "... we want you to serve everyone equally without discrimination.

Sending people away ... or asking them to come back the next day creates room for corruption. We are fighting corrupt officers because they have denied the government a lot of money that would have gone to provide better services to Tanzanians ... such as water and other development projects."

He called upon the officials to uphold integrity and trust, stressing that the government was dishing out a lot of money for development projects, and that it expects that money to be spent on planned work.

"Funds meant for development projects should be channelled to the respective projects ... do not touch those funds for any other purpose than for what they were meant ... because if you do, it will burn you. Be very careful with those funds," he stressed. He urged district directors, heads of departments to cooperate with councillors and provide them with reports whenever they receive funds from the Central Government.

"You must inform the Councillors whenever you receive funds ... and the purpose for which they are given. The Councillors are the overseers of these funds," he stated.

Meanwhile, the government plans to tarmac two major roads that will link the five regions of Arusha, Singida, Simiyu, Shinyanga and Manyara: This is a 389km stretch from Karatu-Mbulu-Haydom-Sibiti- Lalago-Meatu to Maswa, also popularly known as the 'Serengeti Southern Bypass.'

The other one is from Haydom to Katesh (74km) which includes the Magara bridge connecting Mbulu and Babati which will effectively open up Manyara region to increased economic and trade opportunities.

Prime Minister Majaliwa stressed that the government recognizes the importance of the two road links, and whose completion will open up the region to increased economic opportunities.