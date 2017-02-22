22 February 2017

Zimbabwe: EU's 'Hostile' Present for Unsmiling 'Birthday Boy' Mugabe

An unsmiling President Robert Mugabe blew out the candles on his 93rd birthday cake on Tuesday amid news the EU had renewed sanctions on him and his wife Grace.

A choir crooned "How old are you now Baba (father)" and "We wish you many more" at a birthday party thrown by Mugabe's staff at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare. Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore hovered at the president's elbow as he blew out the candles.

Watch Mugabe blow out his candles on the Daily News video below.

The cake will be the first of many this week. A party is to be held in the president's honour near Bulawayo this weekend. Reports on Tuesday said organisers were worried about rain so extra tents are being sourced and set up at the venue.

Meantime Newsweek reported that the Council of the European Union had voted on Friday "to maintain economic and travel restrictions on Mugabe, his wife Grace Mugabe, and the country's defence industry."

The EU first imposed so-called "smart sanctions" on Mugabe and his inner circle in 2002.

