A fire that started on Signal Hill on Tuesday is being fanned by a strong south-easterly wind, Cape Town's Fire and Rescue department said.

Four fire vehicles, four water tankers, and 24 firefighters were at the scene, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said.

The Table Mountain Nature Reserve had dispatched three helicopters to dump water on the flames.

No roads had been closed and no buildings damaged.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Source: News24