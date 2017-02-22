21 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Lecturers Suspended Over Homophobic Taunts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two lecturers, who allegedly mocked a 20-year-old gay student Bheka Khanyile from Coastal College in Umlazi have been suspended.

Khanyile was kicked out of class because he is gay.

College principal Sibhanana Ndlovu condemned the behaviour of the lecturers. He said they had been suspended on full pay pending a hearing.

"The lecturers have been given seven days to attain reasons as to why the college should reverse the suspension," Ndlovu said in a statement.

Khanyile, a second-year Office Administration student, was kicked out of class by his Life Orientation teacher.

He said he was laughed at and mocked in front of other students, as well as some of the cleaning staff at the college.

The incident was also condemned by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande during his visit to Umgungundlovu TVET College last week.

Nzimande said he was not aware of the incident, but that it was illegal for a lecturer to act in that manner.

"Our Constitution is absolutely clear. There shall be no discrimination based on one's sexual orientation. It's against the Constitution," he said.

Source: GroundUp

South Africa

Japan Stints to Help Keep Boks in SA?

One of the major challenges facing SA Rugby as they plot the way forward is finding ways to keep their best players in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.