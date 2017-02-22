South Africa: Two Lecturers Suspended Over Homophobic Taunts

Two lecturers, who allegedly mocked a 20-year-old gay student Bheka Khanyile from Coastal College in Umlazi have been suspended.

Khanyile was kicked out of class because he is gay.

College principal Sibhanana Ndlovu condemned the behaviour of the lecturers. He said they had been suspended on full pay pending a hearing.

"The lecturers have been given seven days to attain reasons as to why the college should reverse the suspension," Ndlovu said in a statement.

Khanyile, a second-year Office Administration student, was kicked out of class by his Life Orientation teacher.

He said he was laughed at and mocked in front of other students, as well as some of the cleaning staff at the college.

The incident was also condemned by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande during his visit to Umgungundlovu TVET College last week.

Nzimande said he was not aware of the incident, but that it was illegal for a lecturer to act in that manner.

"Our Constitution is absolutely clear. There shall be no discrimination based on one's sexual orientation. It's against the Constitution," he said.

