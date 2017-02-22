22 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sarah Chepchirchir Eyes Podium in Tokyo Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

As athletes prepare for Sunday's Tokyo Marathon, Sarah Chepchirchir, who is also the Lisbon Marathon champion, is ambitiously eyeing a podium finish in her first World Marathon Majors race.

Chepchirchir will also use the race to interest Kenyan marathon selectors ahead of the World Championships to be held in London from August 4 to 13.

"I will be running this race with my aim to have good time so that I can be selected in the Kenyan team that will be heading to London for the World Championships in August," said Chepchirchir who boasts of training with Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong, who also happens to be her sister in-law, in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

She's happy with her training as she heads out tonight to Tokyo for the race that will be run from 3:30am (Kenyan time) on the streets of the Japanese capital.

"My training was fine and I thank God so far because it was injury free. I want to run a good race on Sunday and my prayer is to be on the podium," Chepchirchir told Nation Sport.

"When I was told that I will be on the Tokyo Marathon start list, I started my training in November and there was no holiday season for me. I had a programme to follow and I'm going there well prepared."

"We will run as a team from Kenya since our competitors from Ethiopia use this to beat us. We will plan how to run a night before the race so that we can sweep the medals," she said.

Training with Sumgong, she says, gives her a lot of motivation as she wants to be like the Olympic champion one day.

Kenya

U.S. Lawmakers Urge Govt to Reconsider Weapons Deal

Five members of the US Congress are urging the Kenyan government to reconsider a proposed sh43 billion purchase of 12… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.