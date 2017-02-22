South Africa: Chronicle of a Banking Scandal Foretold

analysis

All of a sudden, the governing class has woken up to the nefarious doings of the bad guys in suits. But last year, while 17 banks were colluding to rig the ZAR and rip off the country, PricewaterhouseCoopers published a report that was entirely -- and we mean entirely -- slept on. It laid bare the scale of the problem -- a problem that everyone in power seemed intent to ignore, right up until it was politically convenient to do otherwise. By RICHARD POPLAK.

Last year, during a small break between assaults by the executive on the Treasury, the "professional services firm" PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) published a report entitled "Adjusting the Lens on Economic Crime: Preparation brings opportunity back into focus". Compiled by their survey department from data accumulated globally, the idea was to offer the fullest picture yet of how so-called "economic crime" -- more accurately: white-collar douche-baggery -- impacts corporations and governments across the world.

Spoiler alert: not so good.

The report was released before the big South African banks decided to jettison the Guptas from their vaults, which is to say before the Zumacrats started harping on about Caucasian Monopoly Capital -- those same devils who'd made cadre...