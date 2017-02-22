Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting of Team Work Assigned to Prepare Study for Ending Hunger By 2030

The Sudanese army has accused the SPLM-N rebel forces of attacking its soldiers near Kadugli in South Kordofan, after… Read more »

The Head of the Team, Prof. Ahmed Ali Genef said in press statements that national team includes, the General Coordinator, Prof. Abdulla Amed Abdulla and the membership of other seven experts and researcher appointed by the World Food Program.

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman chaired, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the team work assigned to work out study to end hunger by 2030 in accordance with the objectives of the sustainable development.

