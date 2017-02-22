Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting of Team Work Assigned to Prepare Study for Ending Hunger By 2030

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman chaired, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the team work assigned to work out study to end hunger by 2030 in accordance with the objectives of the sustainable development.
The Head of the Team, Prof. Ahmed Ali Genef said in press statements that national team includes, the General Coordinator, Prof. Abdulla Amed Abdulla and the membership of other seven experts and researcher appointed by the World Food Program.