21 February 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Owning House Before Marriage Is Not Obligation, Home Affairs Ministry Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Uwimana

"Any young man who wants to marry must first have a house covered with sheet metals", said Tharcisse Niyongabo, Governor of Bubanza western Province, on 18 February during a security meeting. He said that no application for marriage in the registry office in Bubanza province will be accepted unless the young man has his own house with a sheet metal roof. "It is very difficult for a man to build a house with durable materials when he has already got married", he said.

Young people contacted from Bubanza Province said it is an unjust measure which does not take into account the reality of the country. "We live in extreme poverty", said one of the residents of Bubanza Province.

They said the decision would rather increase illegal marriages and cause other negative consequences as well. "We would like to make our marriage in decent homes but many of us are not able to build a house with a sheet metal roof following the current financial crisis", he said.

Térence Ntahiraja, Assistant to and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said what the governor said were pieces of advice to encourage young people to improve their living conditions. "There isn't any article in the Burundi civil code that stipulates that a young man must have this or that before getting married. If the young man is 21 years old without having another spouse and his fiancée is 18 years old or over, they should get married without any problem", he says.

Ntahiraja says that the governors are conducting a kind of sensitization campaign to fight against traditional thatched houses. "None will be punished if he hasn't means to build a house covered with sheet metals", he says.

Previously, governors of the provinces of Ruyigi, Muyinga and Makamba have also called on young men who desire to marry that they must have decent houses, mattress, latrines and crops.

Burundi

Mkapa Calls for Extraordinary EAC Summit to Boost Inter-Burundian Dialogue

At the close of the fourth round of the inter-Burundian dialogue held in Arusha from 16 to 19 February, Mkapa said it is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.