Prosecution handling the terrorism trial against 14 people accused of being behind the killings of Muslim Clerics across the country, has closed its case with evidence from 36 witnesses.

Lino Anguzu, the lead prosecutor closed the case with evidence from the Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Byamugisha Fulgence attached to Kampala Metropolitan South in Katwe Makindye Division.

Detective Byamugisha told the International Crimes Division court that on December 31, 2014 he received the case file from late Detective Senior Superintendent of Police Julius Ongwen, soon after the death of Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga.

Detective Byamugisha however confirmed to a penal of three justices led by Ezekiel Muhanguzi that he had no evidence linking the accused persons to the murders of Sheikhs Mustafa Bahiga and Hassan Ibrahim Kirya, but that it is the fliers he arrested them with, that formed the genesis of the case.

The officer testified that the fliers bore names and photographs of Shiekhs Bahiga, Kirya, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, Shiekh Kibaate, Najib Sonko and Sadiq Ndaula, who were to be eliminated over property wrangles within Muslims.

Byamugisha also revealed that the eye witness in Sheikh Bahiga's death, a guard living opposite the scene of crime at Bwebajja where Bahiga was gunned down, went missing before he could testify in court.

The trial started on October 17, 2016 against the accused persons, including Tablique leader Amir Umar Mohammad Yonus Kamoga ,who are alleged to have murdered Shiekh Mustafa Bahiga, Hassan Ibrahim Kirya and attempted murder of Sheikh Haruna Jemba between 2014 and 2015, but they have since denied the charges.

What is now left is for the court to decide whether they have a case to answer and put them on their defense.

The accused persons have been sent back on remand to Luzira prison until March 13, 2017 when their lawyers will highlight their written submissions asking court for a no case to answer against their clients, while those on the prosecution team will ask court to find a case to answer against the accused persons.

****