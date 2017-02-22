Ethiopia: Premier Lays Baeker Integrated Agro-Industrial Park Cornerstone

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn laid a cornerstone for Baeker Integrated Agro-Industrial Park yesterday in Humera, town of western Tigray State.

Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister Hailemariam said the industrial park would play a role in creating economic integration with neighboring countries apart from its importance for the national economy.

The premier noted that the industrial park would also support country's economic transformation and deter illegal migration by creating jobs for the youth.

The construction of the park worth 2.5 billion Birr is set to be finalized in three -year time.

It was indicated that the first phase of the project would lie on 258-hectare of land while the entire project rests on 1,000- hectare.

The industrial park will include agro-processing factories to utilize the rich sesame and other agricultural produce cultivated in a 254,000-hectare farmland.

The park is set to export value-added agricultural products to the international market and substituting imported ones.

It also would be provided with the necessary infrastructural development and one-stop government services, it was learnt.