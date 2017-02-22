Ondjiva — The new delegate of the Ministry of the Interior to the southern Cunene Province, who is also the new police commander for this region, commissioner Tito Munana, was presented last Tuesday to the local corporation.

The presentation ceremony was chaired by the secretary of State of the Interior Ministry for Technical Provision, Hermenegildo Félix.

Tito Munana replaces commissioner António de Miranda Guedes, who held that position for three years and has now been appointed to be an advisor to the General Commander of the National Police.

On the occasion, secretary of State António de Miranda Guedes said that this reshuffle is part of the strategy to bring greater dynamics into the National Police, so as to guarantee better work of maintaining public order and tranquillity.

He also said that with the elections getting near all the governmental organs and the Cunene population need to give all the support to the new delegate of the Ministry of the Interior, so that he can better cater for the needs of general security during the electoral process.

On his turn, the new commander, commissioner António de Miranda Guedes expressed his appreciation for the trust place on him and pledged commitment to providing a public security work that can satisfy the people of Cunene.

The ceremony was witnessed by the governor of Cunene Province, Kundi Paihama.