22 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, UAE to Bolster Development Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Mueed Ahmed /Wikipedia
Sharjah city skyline in United Arab Emirates.
By Bilal Derso

Ethiopia's ties with Gulf countries is gaining momentum

Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are desirous of strengthening their bilateral ties in economic and investment frontiers.

Special Advisor to Ethiopian Prime Minister Amb. Berhane Gebre-Christos and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on ways of enhancing the Ethio-UAE bilateral ties on Monday at the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) being held in Abu Dhabi, according to Emirates News Agency.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the two countries multifaceted relation and ways to consolidate the ties through active engagement in economic and investment areas.

Among Gulf countries, UAE is Ethiopia's second largest economic partner next to Saudi Arabia.

Ethiopia

Govt, Finland to Work On Increasing Access, Quality Education

Education Ministry said Finland would work jointly with the ministry in increasing access to quality education across… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.