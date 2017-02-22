Ethiopia, UAE to Bolster Development Ties

Photo: Mueed Ahmed /Wikipedia

Sharjah city skyline in United Arab Emirates.

Ethiopia's ties with Gulf countries is gaining momentum

Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are desirous of strengthening their bilateral ties in economic and investment frontiers.

Special Advisor to Ethiopian Prime Minister Amb. Berhane Gebre-Christos and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on ways of enhancing the Ethio-UAE bilateral ties on Monday at the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) being held in Abu Dhabi, according to Emirates News Agency.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the two countries multifaceted relation and ways to consolidate the ties through active engagement in economic and investment areas.

Among Gulf countries, UAE is Ethiopia's second largest economic partner next to Saudi Arabia.