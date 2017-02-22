Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Visits Blast Victims in Hospital

The mayor of Mogadishu Yusuf Hussein Jimale has paid a courtesy visit to Medina hospital in the capital, where patients injured Sunday market bombing are currently being treated.

The Mayor of Mogadishu accompanied by several high-ranking officials has greeted each patient with $50 USD, to help them pay their hospital bills, according the medics.

"We are very sorry for bombing innocent people at a market. It was a very tragic and evil action. I pray for the victims to recover soon," the Mayor said.

For his part, President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who is in office for a week has paid similar visit to the hospital, and condemned the attack in the strongest terms possible.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack at the marketplace in Kawo-gudey area in Wadajir district on Sunday, which left at least 30 people dead, mostly civilians.