21 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Appreciates Distinguished Sudanese - Saudi Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, gave in his residence Tuesday evening a banquet in honor of the visiting Chairman of the Saudi Grievances and Administrative Judicial Councils, Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Yousif.

Hassabo has appreciated progress of the distinguished relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia and the continuous Saudi support to Sudan at the international and regional forums.

He also praised the efforts being exerted by Saudi Arabia in boosting the Arab nation's issue and helping its people.

The Chairman of the Saudi Grievances and Administrative Judicial Councils and the accompanying delegation arrived in Khartoum on Monday in an official visit and met with senior officials at the Judiciary.

He and the accompanying delegation have visited the Holy Quran University and the Justice Chamber for the Civil Service Employees.

Sudan

Sudan Army, SPLM-N Clash and Violate Ceasefire

The Sudanese army has accused the SPLM-N rebel forces of attacking its soldiers near Kadugli in South Kordofan, after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.