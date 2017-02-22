Sudan: Hassabo Appreciates Distinguished Sudanese - Saudi Relations

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, gave in his residence Tuesday evening a banquet in honor of the visiting Chairman of the Saudi Grievances and Administrative Judicial Councils, Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Yousif.

Hassabo has appreciated progress of the distinguished relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia and the continuous Saudi support to Sudan at the international and regional forums.

He also praised the efforts being exerted by Saudi Arabia in boosting the Arab nation's issue and helping its people.

The Chairman of the Saudi Grievances and Administrative Judicial Councils and the accompanying delegation arrived in Khartoum on Monday in an official visit and met with senior officials at the Judiciary.

He and the accompanying delegation have visited the Holy Quran University and the Justice Chamber for the Civil Service Employees.