Sudan: Sheikh, Mohammed Bin Zaid Visits Sudan Pavilion in Idex

Abu-Dhabi — The Crown Prince of Abu-Dhabi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces and Chairman of Higher Council for Abu-Dhabi Emirate, H.H. Sheikh, Mohammed Bin Zaid visited, Tuesday, Sudan Pavilion in International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) .

Sheikh, Mohammed was received by the Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Auf who briefed the UAE official on the Sudanese defense products.

The UAE Crown Prince has commended Sudan's participation in the exhibition, lauding the country's development in the field of defensive industries.

The exhibition was also, visited by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and the Youth and Culture Minister.

The Minister has expressed pleasure over the visits, which he said, affirm the strong relations linking the two countries.