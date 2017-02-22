Sudan: India Affirms Its Readiness to Expand Scope of Its Cooperation With Sudan

New Delhi — The Foreign Minister and head of the Sudanese side at the third session of meetings of the joint Sudanese - Indian ministerial committee, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has met on the sidelines of the meetings with the Indian State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

The meeting has discussed the mechanisms for follow up and pushing ahead the bilateral relations in different axes, including the strengthening of the trade exchange, development of the Indian investments and enhancing India contribution to the implementation of development projects in Sudan.

The Indian minister has affirmed the keenness of India to expand the scope of its cooperation with Sudan, especially that the two countries are linked to each other with firm historic ties.

The two sides affirmed the importance of the exchange of visits by the senior officials in the two countries.