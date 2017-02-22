21 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: India Affirms Its Readiness to Expand Scope of Its Cooperation With Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

New Delhi — The Foreign Minister and head of the Sudanese side at the third session of meetings of the joint Sudanese - Indian ministerial committee, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has met on the sidelines of the meetings with the Indian State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

The meeting has discussed the mechanisms for follow up and pushing ahead the bilateral relations in different axes, including the strengthening of the trade exchange, development of the Indian investments and enhancing India contribution to the implementation of development projects in Sudan.

The Indian minister has affirmed the keenness of India to expand the scope of its cooperation with Sudan, especially that the two countries are linked to each other with firm historic ties.

The two sides affirmed the importance of the exchange of visits by the senior officials in the two countries.

Sudan

Sudan Army, SPLM-N Clash and Violate Ceasefire

The Sudanese army has accused the SPLM-N rebel forces of attacking its soldiers near Kadugli in South Kordofan, after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.