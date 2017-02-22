Sudan: India Affirms Keenness to Expand Cooperation With Sudan

New Delhi — Foreign Minister, the Head of Sudan's delegation to the meeting of the third session of the Joint Sudanese-Indian Ministerial Committee, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Tuesday, at the Indian Foreign Ministry, on the side lines of the meetings, the Indian State Minister for External Affairs.

The meeting discussed the follow-up mechanisms of the activities of the sessions and means for strengthening trade exchange, development of Indian investments and the Indian contributions to development projects in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Indian official has affirmed his country's keenness to expand cooperation with Sudan.

The two sides have affirmed the importance of exchanging visits of the senior officials in the two countries.