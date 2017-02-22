Africa: Council of African Political Parties to Hold Press Conference Wednesday

The Sudanese army has accused the SPLM-N rebel forces of attacking its soldiers near Kadugli in South Kordofan, after… Read more »

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Council of African Political Parties, Dr. Nafie Ali Nafie, will hold a press conference Wednesday at 02:30 p.m. at the council's premises to review the arrangements for holding the first meeting of the committee for cooperation between the councils of the African, Asian and Latin American political parties during February 24 - 26 at the Tower Building in Khartoum.

