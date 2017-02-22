21 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms State Concern With Development of Industrial Sector

Khartoum, Feb, 21 (SUNA)- The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has affirmed the state concern with development of the industrial sector and enhancing its technical capabilities to meet the internal consumption requirements and to compete at the external markets.

This came in his address to the first meeting for reviewing the Act for Industry Organization and Development for the year 2017.

He said that industry is a basic pillar of the five-year economic program and playing an integrative role with the other sectors for realizing added-value for the micro-economy.

