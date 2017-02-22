21 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting of Action Team for Eradication of Hunger By Advent of Year 2030

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Tuesday chaired a meeting of the action team for studying the combat of hunger by advent of the year 2030, in compliance with the sustainable development goals.

In a press statement, the head of the action team, Prof. Ahmed Ali Genaif, said that the national team includes as general coordinator, Prof. Abdalla Ahmed Abdalla, and seven experts and researchers, adding that the action team is carrying out its mission through assignment from the World Food Program.

He indicated that the study methodology depends of analysis of the food reality in the country, determining the food gaps and issuing the recommendations and the final document with participation of the concerned organs.

He added that Sudan has approved the sustainable development goals in the year 2013.

Sudan

Sudan Army, SPLM-N Clash and Violate Ceasefire

The Sudanese army has accused the SPLM-N rebel forces of attacking its soldiers near Kadugli in South Kordofan, after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.