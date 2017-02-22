Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting of Action Team for Eradication of Hunger By Advent of Year 2030

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Tuesday chaired a meeting of the action team for studying the combat of hunger by advent of the year 2030, in compliance with the sustainable development goals.

In a press statement, the head of the action team, Prof. Ahmed Ali Genaif, said that the national team includes as general coordinator, Prof. Abdalla Ahmed Abdalla, and seven experts and researchers, adding that the action team is carrying out its mission through assignment from the World Food Program.

He indicated that the study methodology depends of analysis of the food reality in the country, determining the food gaps and issuing the recommendations and the final document with participation of the concerned organs.

He added that Sudan has approved the sustainable development goals in the year 2013.