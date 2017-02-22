21 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Armed Forces Repulses Attack of People's Movement On Al-Mashayesh Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Tuesday repulsed an aggression of the People's Movement (North Sector) on Al-Mashayesh area, 35 kilometers western of Kadugli town, and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on them, announced the Armed Forces' spokesman, Brig. (doctor) Ahmed Khalifa Al-Shami.

The Armed Forces has sacrificed one martyr and a number of injured soldiers.

Brig. Al-Shami said that the rebel's attack was a flagrant and premeditated violation of the cease-fire, indicating that the rebel movement has managed to organize its ranks and to provoke the government to carry out reactions that affect its international pledges and commitments, a matter that affirms aggressiveness of the People's Movement.

Brig. Al-Shami has affirmed the full commitment of the Armed Forces to the cease-fire.

Sudan

Sudan Army, SPLM-N Clash and Violate Ceasefire

The Sudanese army has accused the SPLM-N rebel forces of attacking its soldiers near Kadugli in South Kordofan, after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.