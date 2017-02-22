Sudan: Armed Forces Repulses Attack of People's Movement On Al-Mashayesh Area

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Tuesday repulsed an aggression of the People's Movement (North Sector) on Al-Mashayesh area, 35 kilometers western of Kadugli town, and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on them, announced the Armed Forces' spokesman, Brig. (doctor) Ahmed Khalifa Al-Shami.

The Armed Forces has sacrificed one martyr and a number of injured soldiers.

Brig. Al-Shami said that the rebel's attack was a flagrant and premeditated violation of the cease-fire, indicating that the rebel movement has managed to organize its ranks and to provoke the government to carry out reactions that affect its international pledges and commitments, a matter that affirms aggressiveness of the People's Movement.

Brig. Al-Shami has affirmed the full commitment of the Armed Forces to the cease-fire.