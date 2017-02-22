Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Preparations for Winter Harvest Season

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office Tuesday the Minister of Agriculture, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dekhairi, and discussed the preparations for the winter agricultural season, especially regarding wheat which was cultivated at an area of 627,000 feddans (acres).

In a press statement after the meeting, Prof. Al-Dekhairi said that the meeting has discussed the obstacles that faced the winter cultivation season, asserting his ministry's readiness for the harvest operations that will begin as of mid-next March.

He explained that 800 harvest machines have been provided in cooperation with the Agricultural Bank for the Harvest Season.