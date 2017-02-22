21 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Minister Affirms State Concern Over Industrial Sector

Khartoum — Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer has affirmed the state's concern over the industrial sector and support its technical potentialities to address the internal local needs and to compete in international markets.

This came when Omer chaired, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers, the first meeting of the committee assigned to revise the draft bill of Organization and Development of Industry Act, for 2017.

The minister said industry is the most important factor of the five year Economic Reform Program.

