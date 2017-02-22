22 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest One for Illegal Possession of Medical Drugs

By Gladys Kamakanda

Malawi Police in Lilongwe has arrested a 60 year-old Kelvin Jimu Kayange for being found in possession of medical drugs without license.

Superintendent Nolliettie Chihana, Central Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) said the Police Anti-Drug team got a tip from a well wisher that Kayange has in his stores some drugs which are suspected to have been stolen.

She said Kayange owns Kamatenda Private Clinic in area 23, Lilongwe and also work at the clinic as a Clinical Officer.

"The team followed this tip and stormed the premise of the suspect where several drugs were found in his possession," said Chihana.

She said some of the drugs had proper documentation while others had no proper documentation.

Chihana said among the drugs which were found without proper documentation are: Amoxylin capsules, cotrimazole tablets, benzylpenicillin, penecilin, Indocid and artesum among others.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of Found in Possession of Medical Drugs without License which is contrary to Regulation 35(1) of Pharmacy Medicine and Poisons Act as read with Section 65(1) of Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Act.

Kayange comes from Chathu village, T/A Mwenemusuku, Chitipa, according to Chihana.

