Despite the serious financial challenges being faced by Opportunity International Bank of Malawi (OIBM), the bank last week joined government and other well-wishers in aiding victims of floods that recently terrorised residents of Mtandire Township in Lilongwe.

The bank donated 500 packets of beans and 50 bags of maize valued at K1 million to the victims, who were camped at Chimbalame CCAP Church after losing their houses and property during the foods that also claimed three lives.

Before making the Mtandire donation, the bank, through its visiting global directors donated 50 bags of maize worth K670,000 to Adziwa Orphanage in Kauma, which is home to over 500 orphaned children.

Speaking after visiting the flood victims, OIBM Chief Executive Officer Kwanele Ngwenya said the bank felt obliged to assist the victims after following developments in the area, where a total of 400 households were affected by the floods.

"As a responsible member of society, we felt obliged to contribute something small towards the plight of the people of Mtandire. At the same time, we had our two distinguished visitors- Vicki Escarra, the global chief executive officer for Opportunity International and board chairman Frazer Hume, who made a donation of 50 bags of maize to Adziwa Orphanage and visited the flood victims," said Ngwenya.

Asked how the struggling financial institution managed to raise the funds, Ngwenya said the bank's focus was not only at making profits but transforming lives of the underprivileged.

The visiting directors said they were touched by what they saw at the orphanage and camping site for the flood victims, pledging to assist OIBM achieve the mission of transforming lives of poor Malawians.

Councillor for Mtandire Ward Aniccazio Soko and programme manager for Adziwa Community Based Organisation James Chirwa were all thanks to OIBM for the donation.

"The needs for these families are many but food is of paramount importance. We are very thankful to OIBM for the donation, which will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the families," said Soko.

One of the beneficiaries Wilfred Zebedayo Banda urged other well-wishers to emulate the example by the bank: "Our houses, clothing and property are all gone and we are back to zero. I was running a tuck-shop at my house but it was washed away together with my house and belongings. One of my daughters, who is in Form One also lost her sight glasses and she has not been attending lessons for the past two weeks," lamented Banda.