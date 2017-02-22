Malawi: 7 Key Players Agree to New Wanderers Deals

Be Forward Wanderers FC has entered into new contracts with seven key players, ending speculations of a mass exodus at Lali-Lubani Road.

The seven players; Francis Mulimbika, Harry Nyirenda, Foster Namwela, Stanely Sanudi, Alfred Manyozo jnr and Mike Kaziputa have committed their long-term futures to the club, following discussions Monday night.

Isaac Kaliati is also in advanced negotiations about extending his stay at Lali-Lubani.

Wanderer's General Secretary Mike Butao told the Malawi News Agency (MANA) that they were delighted to have reached an agreement with the players.

"In what has been a busy fortnight for the executive committee, we are pleased to announce that the following players have agreed terms for contract renewal: Francis Mulimbika (captain), Rafik Mussa, Mike Kaziputa, Foster Namwela, Harry Nyirenda, Alfred Manyozo jnr and Stanley Sanudi. Discussions are still ongoing with some players to ensure the club has a full squad come the start of the season," said Butao.

Butao also gave a positive but cautious update on a potential new deal for Amos Bello, who is reportedly demanding a lot of money.

The Nigerian Striker's contract run out and the Nomads are willing to tie him to their club but his demands are said to be the only setback.

"Talks are ongoing with him at the moment and things are looking pretty good in that way. If we will not meet his demands then we will let the nation know soon, but it is our wish to keep each and every player we had last season," said Butao.

Bello is believed to be demanding $8000 (close to K5.8 million) as signing fee to commit to the Nomads.

If no deal is agreed, Silver Strikers seem to be leading the queue.