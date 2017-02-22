22 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Ramadhan Says 'Not Under Pressure' At Bullets

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Nsanzwirwimo Ramadhan has said that he is not underp ressure to deliver after a not-so-good season.

Ramadhan, who is adored by the team's fans returned to the club for the third spell as the team dare to improve on last season's performance.

The Burundian tactian said the team had depth to work to his plans hence no need to panic on the players.

He was reacting to the team's unsually patience on recruiting new players.

"We have good players who lost the TNM title by just a point. I will only need a defender, a central midfielder and a striker," he said.

So far Bullets have recruited one player, Chimango Kayira, who has returned to the team after his Mozambique sojourn.

The team regrouped on February 14 open to players to undergo trials until February 28 where the Burundian tactian is expected to name a preliminary squad of 28 players earmarked for the forthcoming season.

This is in contrast to archrivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, who have already landed abig catch in former Silver Strikers captain defender Lucky Malata.

Wanderers have also secured Malawi Under-20 national team stars, striker Francisco Madinga and defender Precious Sambani from Namiwawa FC at K500,000 each.

Malawi

Bank Aids Flood Victims, Orphanage

Despite the serious financial challenges being faced by Opportunity International Bank of Malawi (OIBM), the bank last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.