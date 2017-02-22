22 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lecturers Say Strike Still On

By Brian Moseti

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) members have insisted that the strike is still on saying government is not giving them acceptable terms.

Their vice chairman Joseph Mberia said the negotiations held last Friday were not fruitful as they ate being offered an unacceptable deal.

In the deal they are terming unacceptable government had offered sh10 billion.

Of these sh4.2bn was to cater for pensions while Sh5.8 billion was to be shared among the three unions.

"What they are giving us will leave us will zero percent housing and basic salary allowance," he said.

He added that they want Sh17 billion on the negotiation table and are set to meet with the Education CS Fred Matiangi to demand this.

Further they also said they want to know why the CS has allowed vice chancellors in some universities to harass and intimidate lecturers who want to join the strike.

"We want the CS to tell us if he has given the VCs power to harass our lecturers," he added.

