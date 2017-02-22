22 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pretty Yende Shines in New York

Tagged:

Related Topics

South African singing sensation Pretty Yende has started 2017 off with a bang!

The soprano's successful international career took a another positive turn in New York last week when she unexpectedly stepped in to perform in Bellini's I Puritani at The Metropolitan Opera after lead Diana Damrau, revered as one of the greatest singing actresses, fell ill.

The press and opera fraternity raved saying Yende's performance was "a triumph" and "spectacular in every way." It was even more notable as she had only sung the role once before, in a non-traditional production last year in Zurich.

Pretty Yende is currently singing Rosina in Il Barbiere di Siviglia also at the The Met and once she finishes the run of Rosina, the soprano continues as Juliette in Gounod's production of Romeo et Juliette .

Pretty had travelled to New York after a very successful & acclaimed run of the same Rossini role in Paris. Pretty was able to preview her abilities for New York fans with a stunning performance of Una Voce Poco Fa on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and on The Wendy Williams Show.

Source: TheJuice

South Africa

Court Orders Govt to Withdraw ICC Decision

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC)… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.