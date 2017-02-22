South Africa: Pretty Yende Shines in New York

South African singing sensation Pretty Yende has started 2017 off with a bang!

The soprano's successful international career took a another positive turn in New York last week when she unexpectedly stepped in to perform in Bellini's I Puritani at The Metropolitan Opera after lead Diana Damrau, revered as one of the greatest singing actresses, fell ill.

The press and opera fraternity raved saying Yende's performance was "a triumph" and "spectacular in every way." It was even more notable as she had only sung the role once before, in a non-traditional production last year in Zurich.

Pretty Yende is currently singing Rosina in Il Barbiere di Siviglia also at the The Met and once she finishes the run of Rosina, the soprano continues as Juliette in Gounod's production of Romeo et Juliette .

Pretty had travelled to New York after a very successful & acclaimed run of the same Rossini role in Paris. Pretty was able to preview her abilities for New York fans with a stunning performance of Una Voce Poco Fa on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and on The Wendy Williams Show.

Source: TheJuice