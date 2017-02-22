South Africa: It's the Silence That Kills Us - the Sad Case of Dan Vickerman

analysis

Dan Vickerman's death serves as another reminder that we are still too silent on the issues of the mind and what we as a society value as being tough, is often completely contrived. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Cape Town-born rugby player, Dan Vickerman, who played 63 Tests for the Wallabies between 2002 and 2011, and represented both the Brumbies and Waratahs died at his home on Saturday night. He was 37 years old.

"Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way," the Australian Rugby Union chief executive, Bill Pulver, said on Sunday.

"He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field. He cared deeply about the game and the players, helping players transition into life after rugby in his role with RUPA following his retirement."

In the wake of Vickerman's death, rugby - and society in general - has to take a long, hard look at itself. It would be foolish to veer into what could have been done to prevent this horror, but it is an opportunity to talk about the issue of depression amongst sports people.

Society has long revered the...