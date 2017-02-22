22 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Arrested After More Than 20 Shops Looted in Atteridgeville

Police have arrested three people after more than 20 shops were looted over the past two days in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

Captain Bongi Msimango said on Wednesday all the shops belonged to foreign nationals.

"The situation is quiet at the moment but we are maintaining visibility in the area. No incidents were reported last night [Tuesday]," Msimango said.

He said the three men are expected to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. They have been charged with business robbery.

This comes in the wake of a planned march against foreigners on Friday by a group known as the Mamelodi Concerned Residents.

On Monday, six people were arrested after angry residents raided what they called drug dens and brothels in Pretoria West on Saturday.

Captain Agustinah Selepe said two houses were set alight and several homes were looted.

Community members also called for "pimps" to release prostitutes and send them back home.

Last week, at least 10 houses suspected to belong to foreign drug lords and brothel owners were set alight in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg.

Source: News24

South Africa

