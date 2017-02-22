21 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sassa Ditches Concourt Application On Social Grant Crisis - What/Who Are They Waiting For?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

The failure of SASSA to approach the Constitutional Court to apply for the extension for an irregularly awarded tender with CPS/Net1 to distribute grants to 17-million South Africans after March 31 when the contract expires, despite repeated assurances that it would do so, has exposed the key role Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has played in the "manufactured crisis". One of the role players in the debacle has been the Treasury, which advised that extending the contract would be illegal. But with the reported imminent reactivation of Brian Molefe, might Dlamini have been hedging her bets waiting exactly for this moment to force her way?

At the last chaotic presentation by SASSA officials to Parliament's portfolio committee on social development on February 1, there was much talk about "burning", "fires" and the political heat the ruling party would face should the monthly R10-billion worth of grants not be paid out to 17-million vulnerable South Africans who depend on it for survival come April 1.

This is the very constituency the ruling party depends on for support, prompting one ANC committee member to remark that she needed clarity on the matter to report back to her constituency as "our houses...

South Africa

Court Orders Govt to Withdraw ICC Decision

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC)… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.