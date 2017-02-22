analysis

The failure of SASSA to approach the Constitutional Court to apply for the extension for an irregularly awarded tender with CPS/Net1 to distribute grants to 17-million South Africans after March 31 when the contract expires, despite repeated assurances that it would do so, has exposed the key role Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has played in the "manufactured crisis". One of the role players in the debacle has been the Treasury, which advised that extending the contract would be illegal. But with the reported imminent reactivation of Brian Molefe, might Dlamini have been hedging her bets waiting exactly for this moment to force her way?

At the last chaotic presentation by SASSA officials to Parliament's portfolio committee on social development on February 1, there was much talk about "burning", "fires" and the political heat the ruling party would face should the monthly R10-billion worth of grants not be paid out to 17-million vulnerable South Africans who depend on it for survival come April 1.

This is the very constituency the ruling party depends on for support, prompting one ANC committee member to remark that she needed clarity on the matter to report back to her constituency as "our houses...