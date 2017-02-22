22 February 2017

Zimbabwe: Buffaloes' Nyauzima Dies At Training

By Ray Bande

FORMER Premiership side Buffaloes' right-back Simbarashe "Smallie" Nyauzima collapsed during a pre-season training session at Mutare Showgrounds and died on the way to hospital on Monday afternoon.The Buffaloes utility player, who once turned out for Black Rhinos, was confirmed dead aboard an ambulance. Together with his teammates, Nyauzima had gone through an intense running session.

Administrative Staff Officer Grade Two Major Tendai Gaure confirmed the death of Nyauzima.

"What happened is that the players had gone through their normal training session at Mutare Showgrounds," he said.

"Just after the session he (Nyauzima) collapsed and was instantly taken to hospital, unfortunately he was confirmed dead aboard an ambulance on the way to hospital.

"Currently, the post-mortem has not yet been done and burial arrangements are still in progress in consultation with his relatives.

"He was a member of the Defence Forces and as we mourn the loss of a talented player, we are also aggrieved as a force that we have lost a dedicated and disciplined cadre.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Buffaloes have already started their pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One 20217 league season.

The Mutare army outfit were relegated from the Premiership at the end of the 2015 season and their spirited efforts to gain a quick return to the top-flight league last year were shattered after Harare side Yadah Stars FC eventually won the tightly-contested race decided on the final day of the season.

The team has since relocated to Rusape's Vengere.

