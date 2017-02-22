Somalia: Big Rally in Adalle Against Osoble's New Cabinet Lineup

A big rally against President of the semi-autonomous state of HirShabelle Ali Abdullahi Osoble was held in coastal town of Adalle in Middle Shabelle region on Tuesday, February 21.

Hundreds of demonstrators, including, elders, politicians, scholars, and people from Abdalla Arone clan have marched the streets of the city, to protest against Osoble's injustice over the cabinet appointment.

Ibrahim Ali Farey, an elder who attended today's rally in Adalle town, told Radio Shabelle that they are unhappy about the formation of the new cabinet, accusing President Osoble of bias.

"The people of Abdalla Arone did not get their rights and power-sharing model of the cabinet ministers. We did get even a single minister in the new cabinet," said Farey by phone.

He has called on Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to intervene in the ongoing corruption in HirShabelle state, specially the nomination of the new cabinet ministers.