Eritrea: 30th Round National Service Members Graduate

Asmara — A total of 1,460 members of the 30th round National Service of technical schools in Sawa who have been attending a 6-month military training graduated on February 18.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Commander of Sawa National Service Training Centre, Col. Debesai Gide, congratulated the graduates and said that the batch including 689 females are from 7 technical schools. he also lauded the female graduates in particular for their active participation in successfully accomplishing the military, political and physical training courses provided to them.

Artistic performance and military parade were staged by members of the 30th round National Service.

Prizes were also awarded to winners, outstanding trainees and trainers.

Also speaking on the occasion, Brig. General Tekle Libsu, Commander of the National Training Centre of the Eritrean Defence Forces congratulated the graduates and called on them to live up to the nation's expectations.

Pointing out that the government's substantial investments towards nurturing mentally and physically fit youths equipped with pertinent knowledge and skills have borne fruitful outcome and called on the graduates to effectively apply the skills they had acquired.

Present on the occasion were students of Warsai-Ykealo Secondary School and the Sawa National Service Training Centre.

In another report, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Commander of the Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center, conducted seminar for the 30th round National Service participants on the objectives of the national service and the progress of national development endeavors.