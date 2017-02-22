22 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 30th Round National Service Members Graduate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — A total of 1,460 members of the 30th round National Service of technical schools in Sawa who have been attending a 6-month military training graduated on February 18.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Commander of Sawa National Service Training Centre, Col. Debesai Gide, congratulated the graduates and said that the batch including 689 females are from 7 technical schools. he also lauded the female graduates in particular for their active participation in successfully accomplishing the military, political and physical training courses provided to them.

Artistic performance and military parade were staged by members of the 30th round National Service.

Prizes were also awarded to winners, outstanding trainees and trainers.

Also speaking on the occasion, Brig. General Tekle Libsu, Commander of the National Training Centre of the Eritrean Defence Forces congratulated the graduates and called on them to live up to the nation's expectations.

Pointing out that the government's substantial investments towards nurturing mentally and physically fit youths equipped with pertinent knowledge and skills have borne fruitful outcome and called on the graduates to effectively apply the skills they had acquired.

Present on the occasion were students of Warsai-Ykealo Secondary School and the Sawa National Service Training Centre.

In another report, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Commander of the Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center, conducted seminar for the 30th round National Service participants on the objectives of the national service and the progress of national development endeavors.

Eritrea

EU's 'Hostile' Present for Unsmiling 'Birthday Boy' Mugabe

An unsmiling President Robert Mugabe blew out the candles on his 93rd birthday cake on Tuesday amid news the EU had… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.