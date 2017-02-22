Ghana: Bisa Kdei Lands New Deal With American Rapper Kanye West?

Award winning Ghanaian artist, Bisa KDei, has moved to the United States for his tour--while many believe he made this trip for the purpose of his bookings in the States, Bisa KDe'i has confirmed that the trip involves a lot of projects which include finalising a deal with American rapper, Kanye West.

Bisa KDe'i last Monday on HOT97 talked about his music genre; high life music and his plans of elevating the genre to be one of the biggest in the world.

To Bisa KDe'i, one of the many things he has in line for the uplifting of high-life music in his country to the world is a deal with rapper, Kanye West, which he will disclose soon.

Bisa KDe'i was further asked by the host to talk more about the deal with the Yeezus rapper--he replied by saying: it's good to let actions speak instead of showing off or disclosing unconfirmed results, so for now permit me to talk less about this until everything goes on as planned.

Bisa KDe'i had his last performance in Charlotte last Saturday and to summarise his tour in the States, I can boldly confirm he has so far hosted the biggest concerts headlined by a single Ghanaian musician in different states--of which I have witnessed in my industry career.

Born by name, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, the Ghanaian high-life icon has a lot of global hit songs which include Odor Carpenter, SAA, Mansa, Brother Brother, Life with Nigerian superstar, Patoranking.