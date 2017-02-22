THE Pan Africanist Congress of Azania yesterday joined Zimbabweans in celebrating President Mugabe's birthday as he continued to receive birthday wishes from all over the world.President Mugabe turned 93 yesterday. PAC said President Mugabe was the only remaining Pan Africanist on the African continent, who delivered freedom not only to Zimbabweans, but to the entire continent.

"We also believe that your birthday is as important as Christmas Day, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ," said PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe in a statement.

"We are used to only speak good about people when they have passed on, but we decide to break our silence and let you know how instrumental you have been to the whole humanity.

"You did not only bring about social and political liberation to your people, but you always emphasised the economy, hence your return of the land to its original owners."

Zimbabwe, the PAC said, was the only country that experienced true freedom as its needs and wishes were not decided in London, but by people who were free in every sense of the word.

"On your special day, PAC wishes you luck.

"We hope this day will fill up your revolutionary heart with health and blessings to be able to continue leading the people of Zimbabwe as you have been doing for more than half of your life.

"Celebrate this day with the entire continent because you are the only remaining Pan Africanism father we have come across."

The PAC, along with the ANC, is the oldest political party in South Africa which spawned revolutionary heroes like Robert Sobukwe.