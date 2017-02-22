Rabat — Morocco parliament launched on Tuesday a Moroccan-Chinese friendship group, aiming at promoting joint actions between legislative branches in the two countries.

The speaker of Morocco's House of Representatives Habib El Malki announced the establishment of the group, saying that the movement would contribute to fostering bilateral cooperation between the two countries, according to an official statement.

El Malki met with Chinese Ambassador to Morocco Sun Shuzhong, and underscored parliamentary diplomacy in consolidating bilateral ties, which were cemented by the Moroccan king Mohammed VI's visit to China in May 2016.

He also hailed China's leadership in the world, calling for a tripartite partnership among Morocco, China and Africa to speed up development in the continent.