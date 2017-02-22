Dar es Salaam — Mr Yusuf Manji, a prominent businessman in Tanzania and who was admitted to Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), was discharged yesterday.

Mr Manji was initially admitted to JKCI on February 15 after abruptly falling sick, while in police custody, where he was held for interrogation.

Speaking to The Citizen by phone, JKCI public relations officer Anna Nkinda admitted that Mr Manji was discharged from the institute.

"It is true, he left the hospital in the afternoon, accompanied by his relatives," she noted.

Mr Manji reported at the Central Police Station on February 10, just a day after Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda had named him on the list of 65 people, who he accused of being involved in drugs.

On the list there were also names of prominent businesspeople in the hospitality and entertainment industry, transport, whole and retailing sale as well as well-known politicians.

Mr Manji appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court on Friday, where he faced charges of using narcotics.

The prosecution alleged before Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha that between February 6 and 9 this year, Mr Manji used heroin at Upanga Sea View in the city.

Mr Manji denied the charges and was released on bail after fulfilling bail conditions. He was required to have one surety, who was supposed to sign a Sh10 million bond and was also required to sign a bond of the same amount. The case was adjourned until March 16.