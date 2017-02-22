22 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mayor Lukwago, Opposition MPs Arrested

By Amos Ngwomoya

Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago and several opposition MPs have been arrested by police in Kampala.

Mr Lukwago was on Wednesday arrested along with Rubaga North MP, Moses Kasibante, Kawempe South MP Mubaraka Munyagwa and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana, among other Kampala Capital City Authority councillors and whisked way to a yet to be known location.

They were arrested in Nakivubo Park Yard market, Kampala where they had gone to address city vendors.

Their arrest comes just a day after minster in charge of Kampala, Ms Beti Kamya wrote a letter ordering the vendors to vacate Park yard on grounds that the land belongs to Nakivubo Stadium and that government has plans to develop it.

Antiriot police have also been deployed down town Kampala.

On February 8, Ms Kamya wrote to KCCA executive director Ms Jennifer Musisi requesting for the clearance of illegal vendors from Park Yard, Plot 26 Nakivubo Place. In her letter,

In her letter, Ms Kamya said she received a letter from the Board of Trustee of Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium asking her to extend instructions for vendors to vacate illegal stations.

According to the letter, the minister had verbal communication with the trustee members, saying that they had discussions on how to develop the disputed plot of land.

